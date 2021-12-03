Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Gritstone bio Call Options (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,812 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average daily volume of 1,598 call options.

GRTS opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $830.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.05.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

