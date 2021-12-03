Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash Sells 5,700 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

STOK traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,645. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $747.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.