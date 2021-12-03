Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

