Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

