Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.12.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $525.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.87 and a 200-day moving average of $444.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

