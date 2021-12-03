Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 1,783 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

ABBV opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average is $113.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

