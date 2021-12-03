Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $727,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $865,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,405,000 after acquiring an additional 271,842 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 343.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

