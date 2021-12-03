Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 219 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $350.62 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

