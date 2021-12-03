Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 762 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.55 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

