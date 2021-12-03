Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 2,586 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 509.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.1% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $407.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $425.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

