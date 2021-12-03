Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 283 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 204.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $359,000.

PWV stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

