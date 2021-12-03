Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 651 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.69 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.