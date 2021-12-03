Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 923.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $191.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $141.78 and a 12-month high of $205.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.54.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

