Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.6% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.6% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 55,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

CRM opened at $261.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

