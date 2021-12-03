Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 67.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 72,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

