Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,274 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,973 shares of company stock worth $988,158. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.