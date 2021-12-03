Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,138 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,138 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 970,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 782,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,582,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $395.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.45. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.