Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 324.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 89,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $8,719,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJUL opened at $24.11 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

