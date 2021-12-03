Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,401 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $27,900,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $201.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.