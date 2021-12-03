Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $240.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.62. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

