Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.96 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $151.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.84. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

