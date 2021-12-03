Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.83 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 61.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 275.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $661.52 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $711.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.09. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.