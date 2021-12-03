STV Group (LON:STVG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

STV Group stock opened at GBX 349 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 385 ($5.03).

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

