STV Group (LON:STVG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
STV Group stock opened at GBX 349 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 385 ($5.03).
STV Group Company Profile
