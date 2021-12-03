Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $287.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $287.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00242412 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00086841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.