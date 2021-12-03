Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,573.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:DNPUF opened at $12.01 on Friday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

