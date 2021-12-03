Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $75,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RHI opened at $111.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

