Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 289 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 353.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at about $5,030,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

