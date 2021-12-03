SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. United Natural Foods makes up about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

