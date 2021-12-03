SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.24. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.21 and a twelve month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

