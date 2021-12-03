SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $987,000 Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Bristow Group makes up 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bristow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Bristow Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 785,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 165,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after buying an additional 100,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 75,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $39.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

