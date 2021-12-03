SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Co-Diagnostics makes up 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 66,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CODX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

