SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CIT Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CIT Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in CIT Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $48.43 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

