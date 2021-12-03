Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CSFB upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.29.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$30.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

