Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superdry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Superdry alerts:

OTCMKTS SEPGY opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. Superdry has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.