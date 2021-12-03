Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superdry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS SEPGY opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. Superdry has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.