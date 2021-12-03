SuperFarm Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00003060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $656.61 million and approximately $45.28 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00018976 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013596 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

