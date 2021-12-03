Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

SUPN stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

