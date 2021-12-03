SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits Market Cap of $874.83 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $874.83 million and $190.80 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.88 or 0.00012846 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00240699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,105,072 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

