SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Sells $8,733,625.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $37.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $674.57. The stock had a trading volume of 514,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.72. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.