SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Up 48.7% in November

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

