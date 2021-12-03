Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SWRAY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

