Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

Switch stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,045.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,826,555 shares of company stock worth $46,669,009. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,897,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Switch by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,985,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 359,739 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Switch by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

