Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.91

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.91 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 86.66 ($1.13). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22), with a volume of 708,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £244.59 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is an increase from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18). Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76).

About Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

