SyncFab (MFG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00238564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

