Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

