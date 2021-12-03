Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.54% of Syneos Health worth $49,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

