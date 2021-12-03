Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Synopsys stock opened at $349.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.65.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

