Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $346.27. 4,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,456. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $365.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.65.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

