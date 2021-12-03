Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.730-$7.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.50.

SNPS traded down $4.83 on Friday, reaching $344.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,456. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $365.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

