Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Target were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

TGT stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.17. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

