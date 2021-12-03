Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSHA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $13,497,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 705,526 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 196,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

